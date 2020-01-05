BJ McKie is about to get his first taste of working in a Power 5 conference.

The former Irmo star and the Gamecocks' all-time leading scorer will follow Steve Forbes to Wake Forest and serve as an assistant coach on the Demon Deacons' new staff.

McKie has been on the East Tennessee State staff for the past three seasons working under Forbes who has been hired to lead the Wake Forest basketball program.

Before landing in Johnson City, McKie was an assistant at Charleston Southern under former Gamecock assistant Barclay Radebaugh.

McKie is not the only Midlands product who will be working on the Wake Forest staff.

Irmo grad Brooks Savage who has been an assistant coach for the past eight seasons will follow Forbes to Wake Forest.

Savage has spent the last five seasons at ETSU. Before that, he was at UT-Chattanooga and Presbyterian College. Savage is a former student manager at Tennessee when Forbes was an assistant under Bruce Pearl.