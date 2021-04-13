x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Hammond grad will spend another season at Southern Cal

After tranferrring to Southern Cal, Chevez Goodwin will use his extra year of eligibility and stay with the Trojans.
Credit: NCAA Photos via Getty Images
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 30: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs pulls down a rebound against Chevez Goodwin #1 of the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, California — Hammond graduate Chevez Goodwin has announced he will use the NCAA issued extra year of eligibility and return to Southern Cal.

After initially playing his freshman season at the College of Charleston, Goodwin transferred to Wofford where he played for two seasons after sitting out the 2017-2018 due to NCAA transfer rules.

As a graduate transfer, Goodwin was immediately eligible to play for the Trojans and this past season, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.

He was a part of a Southern Cal team which made its first Sweet 16 appearance in more than a decade and first Elite Eight appearance in 20 years. Southern Cal finished ninth in the final USA Today Coaches Poll, the first time the Trojans have landed in the top 10 since the coaches poll began publishing its final rankings after the NCAA tournament.