Hammond grad will spend another season at Southern Cal

LOS ANGELES, California — Hammond graduate Chevez Goodwin has announced he will use the NCAA issued extra year of eligibility and return to Southern Cal.
After initially playing his freshman season at the College of Charleston, Goodwin transferred to Wofford where he played for two seasons after sitting out the 2017-2018 due to NCAA transfer rules.
As a graduate transfer, Goodwin was immediately eligible to play for the Trojans and this past season, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.
He was a part of a Southern Cal team which made its first Sweet 16 appearance in more than a decade and first Elite Eight appearance in 20 years. Southern Cal finished ninth in the final USA Today Coaches Poll, the first time the Trojans have landed in the top 10 since the coaches poll began publishing its final rankings after the NCAA tournament.