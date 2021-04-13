Hammond grad will spend another season at Southern Cal

After tranferrring to Southern Cal, Chevez Goodwin will use his extra year of eligibility and stay with the Trojans.

LOS ANGELES, California — Hammond graduate Chevez Goodwin has announced he will use the NCAA issued extra year of eligibility and return to Southern Cal.

After initially playing his freshman season at the College of Charleston, Goodwin transferred to Wofford where he played for two seasons after sitting out the 2017-2018 due to NCAA transfer rules.

As a graduate transfer, Goodwin was immediately eligible to play for the Trojans and this past season, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.5 rebounds.