Former Newberry College head coach will experience his first NCAA Tournament

Dave Davis is in his second year as Winthrop's associate head coach. He spent nine years in charge of the Newberry College program.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A year ago, Dave Davis was all set to experience his first NCAA Tournament.

The longtime Newberry College head coach had joined the Winthrop staff and in his first season as a Division I assistant, the Eagles won the Big South Tournament and earned the automatic bid to the Big Dance.

But then the world changed as COVID-19 brought sports to a screeching halt.

One year later, Davis will get his chance to fully experience the intensity and pageantry of March Madness.

Winthrop won its second consecutive Big South Tournament time this past Sunday and for the second year in a row, the Eagles earn the automatic bid to the Tournament.

Davis was all set to finish his career at Newberry College. But his good friend Pat Kelsey made him an offer in the summer of 2019 to come to Rock Hill and serve as an associate head coach.

"It was not a dream of mine, it was not a goal of mine," Davis said.

"Just had a great invitation and looked at it in so many ways at this point in my career. I thought it would be really, really fun and it's so much better than I anticipated. So, just a wonderful ride, wonderful experience and if you can work for Coach Pat Kelsey, I recommend it highly."