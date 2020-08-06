Former South Carolina center Jason Cudd is back in the Palmetto State and will finish his career at Newberry College.

The 7-1 Cudd, who spent two seasons with the Gamecock program before leaving, has been announced as one of three additions to the 2020 signing class at Newberry College.

As a freshman in the 2017-2018 season, the Socastee product played in 23 games. He scored 30 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. The following year, Cudd played in only five games after dislocating his knee. He would leave the program and transfer to Olney Central College, a two-year school in Illinois. This past season, he helped lead the Blue Knights to an overall record of 24-6 and a second-place finish in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference with a 13-5 record. Cudd averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per game where he played an average of 9.2 minutes per game.

"Jason will make an immediate impact on our program. He has been slowed the last couple of years with a knee injury, but he's healthy and feeling great," said Newberry College head basketball coach Jason Taylor.

"We love throwing the ball in the post, and Jason gives a huge target to throw the ball to down there. He also has the skill and decision-making abilities we look for in a Big. I'm happy he wanted to come back to South Carolina to finish his playing career and get his degree."