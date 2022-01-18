S.C. State defeats Morris 102-67

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Five South Carolina State players scored in double-figures as the Bulldogs rolled to an 102-67 win over Morris College Tuesday at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Latavian Lawrence and Raquan Brown posted double-doubles with Lawrence providing 14 points and 10 rebounds and Brown adding 14 points and 13 rebounds.
T.J. Madlock chipped in 13, while Deaquan Williams and Rahsaan Edwards finished with 10 points each.
South Carolina State improves to 8-10 overall, while Morris falls to 5-6 on the season.