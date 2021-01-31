Clemson is dominated at Duke

The Tigers aren't able to build on the win at home over Louisville as a balanced attack leads to a Duke victory.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke’s balanced attack had the Blue Devils playing like a team on a mission as they rolled to a 79-53 win over Clemson.

Duke had a 17-5 lead midway through the first half and stretch it to 41-22 at the half, rattling Clemson (10-5, 4-5) into 30% shooting and eight turnovers that were turned into 14 points.

Aamir Simms, with 19 points, was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, who have lost 19 straight in at Duke.