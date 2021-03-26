x
College of Charleston hires Pat Kelsey to take over its basketball program

After a successful nine-year run in Rock Hill, Pat Kelsey is leaving Winthrop to take over the job at the College of Charleston
Credit: AP
Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey questions a call as his team played against Villanova in the second half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Winthrop's Pat Kelsey is leaving to take the head men's basketball coaching job at College of Charleston. 

Kelsey spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season. No. 12 seeded Winthrop lost to fifth-seeded Villanova in the opening round. 

Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left Charleston to become Boston College's head coach. 

Charleston last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.