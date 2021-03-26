College of Charleston hires Pat Kelsey to take over its basketball program

After a successful nine-year run in Rock Hill, Pat Kelsey is leaving Winthrop to take over the job at the College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Winthrop's Pat Kelsey is leaving to take the head men's basketball coaching job at College of Charleston.

Kelsey spent nine seasons with the Eagles, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including this past season. No. 12 seeded Winthrop lost to fifth-seeded Villanova in the opening round.

Kelsey takes over for Earl Grant, who left Charleston to become Boston College's head coach.