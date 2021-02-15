Newberry College upsets #4 Lincoln Memorial

The Wolves earn one of the biggest wins in program history while local products shine for Francis Marion University.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday was an active day for South Carolina programs in the Division II ranks.

At Newberry College, Dreher product T.J. Brown scored 25 points to lead the Wolves to a 71-66 victory overLincoln Memorial. The visiting Railsplitters. came into the game ranked second in the D2SIDA poll and fourth in the NABC Coaches Poll. The Wolves earned their first win over a ranked opponent since defeating No. 20 Carson-Newman on Dec. 2, 2017 and it was one of the biggest wins in the history of Newberry College athletics.

In Florence, two Midlands products were in the starting lineups for Francis Marion University.

Ridge View graduate Ja'Von Anderson is in his first season at FMU and he was in the lineup for Saturday's game against Lander. Anderson scored eight points as the Patriots lost a hard-fought contest to the Bearcats 84-80.