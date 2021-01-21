x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

Winthrop sets a program record in win at Presbyterian

The Winthrop Eagles capture their 20th consecutive victory with Wednesday's 78-66 win at Presbyterian College.
Credit: WLTX

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Chandler Vaudrin had a season-high 20 points and Winthrop set a program record with its 20th straight victory dating to last season after beating Presbyterian 78-66. 

Winthrop topped its previous record of 19 straight wins set by the 2006-07 team. The Eagles have a two-game advantage on No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak. 

Adonis Arms had 14 points and eight rebounds for Winthrop, which is 12-0 in league play for a second straight year. 

Kyle Zunic added 12 points and Chase Claxton had three blocks. Rayshon Harrison had 16 points for the Blue Hose.