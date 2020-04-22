After leading the Peach Belt Conference in scoring the past two seasons, Winston Hill will try his hand in the Big South conference.

The former News19 Player of the Week out of Irmo High School announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will play his final two years of college basketball for Presbyterian College.

Hill, who averaged 21.2 points per game this past season for Francis Marion, announced a few weeks ago that he would be leaving the FMU program. This means Hill will be moving up from D2 to Division I. If he is granted a waiver by the NCAA, he could be eligible to play this upcoming season. If he is not granted a waiver, Hill would have to sit out the season before returning to the court the following season.