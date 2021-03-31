Clyde Trapp will test the NBA waters, could end up at another school

CLEMSON, S.C. — After capping off his senior season with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Lower Richland graduate Clyde Trapp announced on Twitter he will make himself available for the NBA Draft. Trapp will not hire an agent thus preserving his eligibility. But Trapp has played his last game at Clemson as he will look to end up at another school as a grad transfer if he does not turn pro.
"I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful 4 years. Clemson will always be a special place to me," he said. "I am excited to see what is next for me and my future," Trapp wrote on Twitter.
This past season was Trapp's best statistical season as he 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game and drew high praise from head coach Brad Brownell for his stellar play which came after overcoming a torn ACL which limited him in his junior season.
The former News19 Player of the Week won a state championship in his senior season at Lower Richland. As a freshman at Clemson, Trapp was on that Tiger team that made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 and he book ended his Clemson career with another trip to the Big Dance.