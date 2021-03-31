Clyde Trapp will test the NBA waters, could end up at another school

After four years at Clemson, Midlands product Clyde Trapp is going to make himself available for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After capping off his senior season with a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Lower Richland graduate Clyde Trapp announced on Twitter he will make himself available for the NBA Draft. Trapp will not hire an agent thus preserving his eligibility. But Trapp has played his last game at Clemson as he will look to end up at another school as a grad transfer if he does not turn pro.

“You plan, I plan, but GOD is the best of planners” #C2B THANK YOU CLEMSON 🧡 pic.twitter.com/c7jwIKdwgU — Clyde Trapp Jr. (@CTrapp_0) March 31, 2021

"I want to thank Clemson University and the coaching staff for a successful 4 years. Clemson will always be a special place to me," he said. "I am excited to see what is next for me and my future," Trapp wrote on Twitter.

This past season was Trapp's best statistical season as he 7.3 points and 2.5 assists per game and drew high praise from head coach Brad Brownell for his stellar play which came after overcoming a torn ACL which limited him in his junior season.