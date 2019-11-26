Mike Young has his first signature win at Virginia Tech.

The first year head coach who came to Blacksburg after a historic run at Wofford College had a front row seat for his team's 71-66 win over third-ranked Michigan State in the first round of the Maui Invitational.

Freshman guard Landers Nolley II led the Hokies with 22 points. Virginia Tech improved to 6-0 with the win. Michigan State drops to 3-2.

The Hokies started off the season with a win at Clemson and while that will always be special for Young because it was his first win as Virginia Tech's head coach, this victory over one of the premier programs in the country will generate plenty of buzz across the college basketball landscape.