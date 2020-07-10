Report - South Carolina and Clemson have a December date

The second Carolina-Clemson game of the 2020-2021 academic year could be on tap for later this year

It appears Frank Martin and Brad Brownell have locked in a date for their annual meeting.

According to Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports, the Gamecocks and Tigers will meet on Dec. 19.

With the SEC teams playing a conference only schedule, the first USC-Clemson showdown of this academic year was a men's soccer match, a 3-0 Clemson win last week on Oct. 1.

The last time Clemson wasn't on USC's basketball schedule at all was the 1976-77 season.