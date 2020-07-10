Report - South Carolina and Clemson have a December date

It appears Frank Martin and Brad Brownell have locked in a date for their annual meeting.
According to Jon Rothstein from CBS Sports, the Gamecocks and Tigers will meet on Dec. 19.
With the SEC teams playing a conference only schedule, the first USC-Clemson showdown of this academic year was a men's soccer match, a 3-0 Clemson win last week on Oct. 1.
The last time Clemson wasn't on USC's basketball schedule at all was the 1976-77 season.
Last season, the Gamecocks snapped a three-game losing streak to the Tigers with a 67-54 win in Clemson. That marked Frank Martin's first win at Littlejohn Coliseum.