Trey Anderson enters the transfer portal

After two seasons in the South Carolina program, forward Trey Anderson is a free agent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another player on the South Carolina roster has entered the transfer portal.

Trey Anderson spent the last seasons in the Gamecock program and after very limited playing time, he will search for a new school.

Anderson, who committed as part of the 2019 recruiting class, struggled to see the floor consistently in two seasons in Columbia.

He averaged 2.8 minutes last season and 7.3 this year, playing in 21 career games with one start. He'd score 35 points in two years, headlined by 17 points in a loss this year to Missouri.

He is the fifth player from this year's squad to enter the transfer portal. Trae Hannibal was the first followed by TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary and Justin Minaya. Of that group, only Minaya will make himself available for the NBA Draft first..

A.C. Flora product Patrick Iriel, who left the team in October, is also in the transfer portal.