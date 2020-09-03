In his first season at Winthrop, Russell Jones, Jr. will get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. But he's clearly thinking beyond 2020.

"I've got three more years of this," he said.

"It's not going to be my only one. But it is now."

The former News19 Player of the Week out of Westwood High School scored seven points in Winthrop's 76-68 victory over Hampton in the championship game of the Big South Tournament, a win that gives the Eagles the automatic bid to the Big Dance. Jones and his teammates have earned the program's 11th trip to the NCAA Tournament, all since 1999, but just the second in the last 10 years.

"It's a dream come true. Everyone wants to play in March Madness but I get a chance to do it in my freshman year," Jones said Sunday after the win over Hampton.

"I can't thank God enough... it's just a blessing. We're not done yet. It's only the start. We're going to make a lot of noise in the tournament and we've got more work to do."

Jones is a 5-6 guard who has shown that a lack of height on the Division I level does not prohibit him from seeing the court. He is averaging 6.7 points and nearly 19 minutes per game thus sending a message to those who doubted whether Russell could play Division I basketball.

"God's got me at the end of the day," Jones said.

"I've put in a lot of work with my trainer Rod Rose and my coaches here. So the work is going to show and I think the work has been showing. You know, I had a good freshman season and there's only more to come. I'm going to put in more work and I'm going to get better every year. Like all them haters out there, I'm going to keep coming."