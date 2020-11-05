The debut of Big South Conference basketball in March will have to wait a year.

The league's executive committee has voted to hold the Big South men's and women's tournaments at the on-campus venues for one more season before beginning its three-year run at the neutral site of Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte in 2022.

The conference made this announcement in conjunction with its overall plan for the 2020-2021 academic year to offset the financial losses the league and its member schools have endured these last few months due to the pandemic.

Other changes include holding virtual media days for Big South football and basketball. Also, seven sports -- women’s soccer, men’s soccer, volleyball, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball and baseball -- will limit its championship fields to just the top four teams in 2020-21.

“The actions taken by the Big South Executive Committee are unprecedented, but we are in unprecedented times,” said Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander in a statement.

“While we couldn’t avoid some impact, I am proud of the collaborative process our member institutions undertook to be strategic in protecting the Big South student-athlete experience long-term. With the recent expansion of membership in a smart, regional manner, success in corporate partnership growth, and excellence on the field of play, the future of the Big South remains extremely bright.”

Last season, Winthrop University hosted the championship game of the Big South Conference men's tournament. The Eagles rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit for a 76-68 victory, the program's 12th Big South title and second in the Pat Kelsey era.

Two Midlands connections were on that Eagle team. Westwood product and former News19 Player of the Week Russell Jones, Jr. was a freshman guard and longtime Newberry College head basketball coach Dave Davis was in his first season as a Winthrop assistant.

The Big South Conference women's tournament began the following week but was cancelled on March 12 as part of the nationwide halt of sporting events due to the spread of COVID-19.