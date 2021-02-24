Westwood graduate hopes to help Winthrop punch another tourney ticket

Russell Jones, Jr. is a sophomore guard for the Winthrop Eagles.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Winthrop Eagles are hoping to literally take one more step in 2021.

Last March, Winthrop (20-1, 17-1 Big South) won the Big South Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. But due to COVID-19, the tournament was cancelled.

So in 2021 with numerous protocols in place, Winthrop hopes to not only win the Big South Tournament for the second consecutive year but also actually compete in one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

Westwood graduate Russell Jones, Jr. was a freshman guard for the Eagles and he was thrilled that in his first year in college, he was able to take part in one of the celebrations that never leaves the memory bank.

Jones has been a part of the Winthrop squad that has faced its own challenges due to COVID-19 but the Eagles have been able to overcome that and they will roll into the postseason with a 17-1 mark in the Big South Conference, the most league wins in a single season in conference history.