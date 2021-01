The Winthrop Eagles run their record to 8-0 overall with a 85-69 win at Charleston Southern.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Charles Falden posted 14 points as Winthrop extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, beating Charleston Southern 85-69. The Eagles are now 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big South.

Adonis Arms had 10 points and seven rebounds for Winthrop. Chandler Vaudrin added eight rebounds and eight assists. Micheal Anumba had eight rebounds.