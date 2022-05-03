Midlands players earn all-conference recognition from the SAC

The South Atlantic Conference handed out its post-season awards this week and several Midlands players have been honored.

The South Atlantic Conference list of all-conference players includes Dreher graduate TJ Brown who is named Second Team All-SAC for the second year in a row.

Brown averaged 12.5 points per game this season while eclipsing 20 points twice on the year. His ability to make timely shots has been crucial in the Wolves's run to the conference semifinals. Case in point - his game-winning pull up jumper to upset the Queens Royals back in December.

His Newberry College teammate Quandaveon McCollum also was named Second Team All-Conference.

Anderson University guard and Ridge View graduate Crosby James II was also named to the Second Team. He wrapped up the regular season as the league's leading scorer by averaging nearly 18 points per game. James averaged more than 30 minutes per contest and was third on the team in both rebounding (4.3 rpg.) and free throw accuracy (71.1%).