Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor picks up more recognition

FLORENCE, S.C. — Another honor for Francis Marion sophomore center Lauryn Taylor who this week was named to the Division II Conference Commisioners Association Southeast All-Region Second Team.

The Spring Valley graduate average nearly 16.7 points and 9.5 rebounds this past season and she played a big role in the Patriots making a run to the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship game. FMU finished the season 18-13.

A psychology major at FMU, Taylor serves on Francis Marion's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll all three of her semesters.

Last week, she named to the Conference Carolinas second-team All-Conference team.