Hall of Fame basketball coach Eddie Sutton died Saturday at the age of 84.

He led three teams to the Final Four and was the first coach to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament.

Sutton’s family said in a statement Saturday night he died of natural causes at home in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, surrounded by his three sons and their families. Wife Patsy died in 2013.

Sutton was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3 after going 806-328 in 37 seasons as a Division I head coach - not counting vacated victories or forfeited games -- and made it to 25 NCAA Tournaments.

A former player at Oklahoma State, Sutton was the head coach of the Cowboys from 1990-2006 and led that program to a pair of trips to the Final Four in 1995 and 2004.

Two of his three sons are in the coaching profession. Sean is an assistant at Texas Tech, while Scott is an assistant at Oklahoma State under former Gamecock guard and assistant coach Mike Boynton.