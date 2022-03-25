Martin set to take over the UMass program

Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin has found a new job and it will take him to the Atlantic 10 conference.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin was not out of work for long.

The former South Carolina head coach is the new head basketball coach at UMass, per multiple reports. The Minutemen compete in the Atlantic 10.

Martin was fired nearly two weeks ago after 10 years in charge of the Gamecock program. He was 171-147 during his tenure in Columbia, the third highest win total in the history of the South Carolina men's program. He had two post-season appearances at Carolina, the 2016 NIT and the 2017 Final Four. That magical run to Glendale was the program's first ever appearance in the national semifinals.

Martin replaces Matt McCall who was 61-82 in five years in Amherst. The Minutemen finished 15-17 this past season. McCall is a former head coach at Chattanooga and was replaced by Lamont Paris who was introduced Thursday as South Carolina's new men's head basketball coach.