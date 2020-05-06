An NCAA infractions committee panel has ruled former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.

The NCAA also announced penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team for next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine and a reduction in basketball scholarships for the program. Oklahoma State says it will appeal the ruling. The school says it was “stunned by the severity of the penalties and strongly disagrees with them.”

Oklahoma State is led by former Gamecock guard Mike Boynton who also served as an assistant coach under Darrin Horn.

Evans is a former Gamecock assistant under Frank Martin. He was originally hired by former OSU head coach Brad Underwood, another ex-Gamecock assistnat, and retained by Boynton. Evans was fired in 2017 after federal charges were announced in the wake of the FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball. Evans was eventually sentenced to three months in prison for bribery after it was discovered he received money to steer elite athletes to certain financial advisors.