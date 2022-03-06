x
UNC spoils Coach K's last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium

The Tar Heels upset # Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final home game as the head coach of the Blue Devils.
Credit: AP
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski points to the banners hanging while speaking to the crowd following the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 5, 2022. The game was Krzyzewski's final at Cameron Indoor Stadium. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina spoiled retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s emotional home finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, upsetting fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81. 

The Tar Heels shot 59% after halftime to pull away late and avenge a 20-point home loss last month to the Blue Devils. 

Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 42%. 

The game featured more than 90 former Blue Devils players participating in a pregame photo with Krzyzewski.

