UNC spoils Coach K's last home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium

The Tar Heels upset # Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final home game as the head coach of the Blue Devils.

DURHAM, N.C. — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina spoiled retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s emotional home finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, upsetting fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81.

The Tar Heels shot 59% after halftime to pull away late and avenge a 20-point home loss last month to the Blue Devils.

Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC. Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 42%.