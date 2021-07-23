South Carolina Pro-Am showcases outstanding basketball talent

The summer hoops showcase at Heathwood Hall is back in operation after last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday night at Heathwood Hall gave basketball fans a chance to see players display their skill set and in the process, it gave those in attendance something to look forward to when college basketball tips off in the fall.

A.C. Flora graduate James Reese V is a SC Pro-Am returnee but Thursday night was his first appearance since his decision to transfer from North Texas to South Carolina.

Another Gamecock transfer is Chico Carter, Junior who won a state championship at Cardinal Newman. Carer spent a couple of seasons at Murray State but he has come home to Columbia where he will be running the point for Frank Martin.

Highly touted prospect Devin Carter from New Hampshire is a freshman guard for the Gamecocks and he was on the court opposite Chico in one of the Thursday games.