Newberry College head basketball coach gets an extension

Jason Taylor will be the head coach of the Wolves at least through 2025.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College has extended the contract of men's head basketball coach Jason Taylor through the 2024-2025 season.

Since taking over for Dave Davis, Taylor has led the Wolves to a winning record in each of last two seasons at the helm of the program.

"I first want to thank Dr. Scherrens, Coach Ralph Patterson and the entire leadership team at Newberry College. I am beyond excited and humbled," Taylor said in a statement.

"My wife and I love Newberry and being entrusted to continue to lead the men's basketball program at Newberry College is truly an honor. I also want to thank all the alumni, our community, and all our supporters. You truly are the best! Go Wolves!"

Taylor has a 37-33 record with Newberry College and has brought his team to the South Atlantic Conference tournament every season.

"In Coach Taylor we have a man of integrity and strong character. His teams are always well-prepared; the players are excellent ambassadors for the college, and they excel in the classroom," said Newberry President Dr. Maurice Scherrens in a statement.

"We have the right coach at the right time. He is a true winner."