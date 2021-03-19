Getting you ready for the NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The work flow around the country may take a collective hit as the first full day of the NCAA Tournament tips off shorty after high noon.
Millions of brackets are being filled out and many times, a casual basketball fan can outperform the so-called "basketball experts" if that casual fan makes the right calls in terms of upsets.
Lee Sterling from ParamountSports.com in on the mic for a "Locked On Bets" podcast. While Sterling was quite busy Super Bowl week, March Madness is his Super Bowl as the online engagements create a lot of traffic for those in his profession.
Sterling talked to News19 about what makes March Madness special, the games he is locked on and how fans can go to ParamountSports.com to enhance their March Madness experience.