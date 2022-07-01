Champion vs Champion - South Carolina to face WNIT champ South Dakota State

It will be a battle of the champions on the hardwood in December when the Gamecocks face South Dakota State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One of the intriguing matchups in the non-conference schedule for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team will take them to the Mount Rushmore state for a showdown against the WNIT champion.

The reigning NCAA women's basketball champion will take on South Dakota State in a Dec. 15 showdown at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CST.

Back in April the Gamecocks won their second national championship under Dawn Staley with a 64-49 victory over UConn. The Jackrabbits of SDSU defeated Seton Hall 82-50 in the finals of the WNIT.

This is the fourth time South Carolina will play at the Sanford Pentagon. The Gamecocks won both games during the 2020 Women’s Crossover Classic, defeating Gonzaga 79-72 and South Dakota 81-71. South Carolina returned to the Pentagon during their championship season in 2021 for a rematch against South Dakota in The Invitational. Future WNBA draft pick Destanni Henderson scored a team-high 15 points in the 72-41 victory.

“We are excited to be back at the Sanford Pentagon this season,” said South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.

“As I’ve said every year, the way this event is run, the great arena and the incredible fan support make it an easy decision for us to come back and play in Sioux Falls.”

This will be the second all-time meeting between South Carolina and South Dakota State. The two teams met in the second round of the NCAA Tournament – a 74-52 South Carolina victory on March 23, 2013, in Boulder, Colorado.

“Complete Sports Management is honored to be partnering with Sanford Sports on bringing the reigning national champion South Carolina Gamecocks to play at the Sanford Pentagon for the third year in a row against the reigning WNIT champion, the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits,” said Lea Miller-Tooley, president, Complete Sports Management.