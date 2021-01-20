Winthrop remains unbeaten, stretches overall winning streak to 19

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Chandler Vaudrin scored 18 points and Winthrop beat Presbyterian 72-58 for its nation-leading 19th straight victory dating to last season. Winthrop entered knotted with No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak in Division I.

The Eagles tied a program record for consecutive victories with the 2004-05 team. Kelton Talford had 12 points for Winthrop. Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. each added 10 points. Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose.