Winthrop remains unbeaten, stretches overall winning streak to 19

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) - Chandler Vaudrin scored 18 points and Winthrop beat Presbyterian 72-58 for its nation-leading 19th straight victory dating to last season. Winthrop entered knotted with No. 1 Gonzaga for the longest active winning streak in Division I.
The Eagles tied a program record for consecutive victories with the 2004-05 team. Kelton Talford had 12 points for Winthrop. Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. each added 10 points. Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose.
Irmo product Winston Hill added 14 points and Owen McCormack had 10.