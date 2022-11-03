Georgia fires head basketball coach Tom Crean

A former head coach at Marquette and Indiana, Crean could never get the Georgia program on track, posting just one winning record in four seasons

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia coach Tom Crean has been fired one day after the end of a 26-loss season. Georgia announced Crean will not return for his fifth season.

The quick decision comes less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs’ 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Tampa on Wednesday night.

Georgia finished 6-26 this season, setting a school record for losses. The season ended with 12 consecutive losses. The Bulldogs won only one SEC game, setting another low for the program.