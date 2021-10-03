Irmo product named First Team All-SEC

For the first time in his career, Devontae Shuler has earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team.

The Irmo native is having his best year in his season year with the Rebels as he is currently leading the team in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (3.3 apg). Both marks crack the SEC's top 10, and by ranking ninth in steals (1.5 spg), Shuler joins Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. as the only two players to rank top 10 in all three categories.