Former Gamecock guard returning to the SEC

Hartsville native Trae Hannibal is transferring to LSU where he is following his former head coach at Murray State to Baton Rouge.
Murray State guard Trae Hannibal (2) shoots over San Francisco center Volodymyr Markovetskyy during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

MURRAY, Ky. — Hartsville product Trae Hannibal is returning to the SEC after a one year hiatus.

The former South Carolina guard is transferring to LSU after a year at Murray State where he helped that program earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Hannibal is following former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge where no doubt McMahon is counting on Hannibal's SEC experience and his 6-2 frame to help him in his first season with LSU.

Hannibal finished this past season averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Racers. 

As a freshman at South Carolina, Hannibal averaged 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, he put up an average of 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Hannibal scored 18 points in Murray State's 92-87 overtime victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In the second round loss to Saint Peters, Hannibal recorded 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

 

