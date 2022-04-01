Former Gamecock guard returning to the SEC

Hartsville native Trae Hannibal is transferring to LSU where he is following his former head coach at Murray State to Baton Rouge.

MURRAY, Ky. — Hartsville product Trae Hannibal is returning to the SEC after a one year hiatus.

The former South Carolina guard is transferring to LSU after a year at Murray State where he helped that program earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Hannibal is following former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge where no doubt McMahon is counting on Hannibal's SEC experience and his 6-2 frame to help him in his first season with LSU.

Hannibal finished this past season averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Racers.

As a freshman at South Carolina, Hannibal averaged 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, he put up an average of 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.