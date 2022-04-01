Former Gamecock guard returning to the SEC

MURRAY, Ky. — Hartsville product Trae Hannibal is returning to the SEC after a one year hiatus.
The former South Carolina guard is transferring to LSU after a year at Murray State where he helped that program earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament. Hannibal is following former Murray State head coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge where no doubt McMahon is counting on Hannibal's SEC experience and his 6-2 frame to help him in his first season with LSU.
Hannibal finished this past season averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Racers.
As a freshman at South Carolina, Hannibal averaged 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. As a sophomore, he put up an average of 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds.
Hannibal scored 18 points in Murray State's 92-87 overtime victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. In the second round loss to Saint Peters, Hannibal recorded 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.