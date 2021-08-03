Westwood grad is excited for March Madness

Russell Jones, Jr. and the Winthrop Eagles are back in the dance after defeating Campbell in the Big South Tournament Championship.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Russell Jones, Jr. knows what it's like to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. But soon, he will know what it's like to experience everything about the Big Dance and that will start Sunday with the NCAA Selection Show on CBS.

The former News19 Player of the Week out of Westwood High School is a sophomore guard with the Winthrop Eagles. He scored seven points in Sunday's win over Campbell in the Big South Tournament Championship.

That marked the second consecutive year the Eagles have earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. But after last year's tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic, Russell and the Eagles were determined to return to that same position and that meant taking care of business in the regular season and then elevating their game when it mattered most.