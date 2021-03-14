Winthrop has its NCAA Tournament assignment

The Big South champions will compete in their 12th NCAA Tournament.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Winthrop Eagles have their road map for the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles are in the South Region as a 12 seed and will face fifth-seeded Villanova.

The Eagles have are 1-10 all-time in NCAA Tournament games with their lone win coming in 2007 against Notre Dame.

Winthrop is in the tournament for the first time since 2017. The Eagles would have been in the Big Dance last season but COVID-19 caused an unprecedented cancellation of all major sporting events starting in mid-March and lasting through late May. One of the casualties was the NCAA Tournament which this year will be held in a bubble-type atmosphere with all the games taking place in the Indianapolis area.