Four state champions from the Palmetto State are in the field for the 18th annual Chick-Fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School.

Defending three-time 5A state champion Dorman returns to the event. The Cavaliers will be joined by Ridge View who has won the last two 4A state championships. Defending 3A state champion W.J. Keenan is a Chick-Fil-A Classic regular and will be competing along with defending two-time 2A state champion Gray Collegiate Academy.

The Chick-Fil-A Classic field is below



*Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)

*La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana)

*Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, California)

*Immaculate Conception (Montclair, New Jersey)

*Greensboro Day (Greensboro, North Carolina)

*Huntington Prep (Huntington, West Virginia)

* Word of God Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina)

*Greenforest Christian (Decatur, Georgia)

*Cannon (Concord, North Carolina)

*Westtown (West Chester, Pennsylvania)

*Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina)

*Travelers Rest (Travelers Rest, South Carolina)

*Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina)

*Ridge View (Columbia, South Carolina)

*W.J. Keenan (Columbia, South Carolina)

*Gray Collegiate (West Columbia, South Carolina)

The Carolina Challenge Showcase series will be played in conjunction with the Chick-Fil-A Classic. That nine-team field includes area teams Richland Northeast and Blythewood.