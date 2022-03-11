x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Missouri fires head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

For the second day in a row, an SEC school fires its head basketball coach. Missouri and Georgia now have vacancies courtside.
Credit: AP
Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin shouts instructions to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-69. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has fired basketball coach Cuonzo Martin one day after the Tigers finished a 12-21 season with a 76-68 loss to LSU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. 

Tigers athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement on Friday that the search for a new coach would begin immediately, and that former South Carolina head basketball coach Eddie Fogler would assist in the process. Fogler currently runs a search firm and has been used over the years by a number of high-profile programs who are in the market for a head basketball coach.

It will be the first major coaching hire at Missouri for Reed-Francois, who was hired by by the school in August. 

Martin had a record of 78-77 in five seasons at Missouri which included two NCAA Tournament apperances but no victories. Before being hired by Missouri, Martin had head coaching stops at Missouri State, Tennessee and California.

In Other News

Georgia makes a change in men's hoops