Missouri fires head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin

For the second day in a row, an SEC school fires its head basketball coach. Missouri and Georgia now have vacancies courtside.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has fired basketball coach Cuonzo Martin one day after the Tigers finished a 12-21 season with a 76-68 loss to LSU in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Tigers athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement on Friday that the search for a new coach would begin immediately, and that former South Carolina head basketball coach Eddie Fogler would assist in the process. Fogler currently runs a search firm and has been used over the years by a number of high-profile programs who are in the market for a head basketball coach.

It will be the first major coaching hire at Missouri for Reed-Francois, who was hired by by the school in August.