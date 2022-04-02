Taylor Time at Francis Marion

Spring Valley graduate Lauryn Taylor continues to make her mark for the Francis Marion University women's basketball program.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University head women's basketball coach Jeri Porter has high praise for Lauryn Taylor, describing the Spring Valley graduate "as versatile a kid probably as I have ever coached.".

Lauryn is leading the Patriots in scoring with an average of 15.9 points per game and Porter says Taylor can score in a variety of ways. Whether it's using her size to post up, cashing in on an offensive rebound or facing up and hitting a jumper, Taylor is consistently the first option for FMU.

She is also leading the team with an average of eight rebounds per game, something Porter says is finally in her wheelhouse.

'She has finally made up her mind, as you can see by the numbers, that she is going to rebound for us on both sides of the glass," said Porter.

Taylor takes the praise in stride, giving the credit to her teammates and the coaching staff.

"My coaches always put me in position to be the great player they want me to be," said Taylor.

"They believe in me, when I don't. So, I'm just trying to be that player for my coaches and my teammates."