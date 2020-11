Appalachian State comes to Orangeburg and leaves with an 81-61 win over the Bulldogs of South Carolina State.

Kendall Lewis added 11 and Adrian Delph 10 as the visitors from Boone, N.C. built a 47-20 halftime lead.

Floyd Rideau, Jr. led the Bulldogs with 16 points.:Latavian Lawrence added 10.