No complaining in the Winthrop camp

Life in the bubble in Indianapolis has its set of challenges but Winthrop is more than happy to play by the stricter than normal rules.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — After punching its ticket to the Big Dance, only to have the 2020 NCAA Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19, Winthrop is back in the tournament and will actually get to compete in one of the greatest spectacles.

But this is far from a normal tournament with everything held in the Indianapolis area and there are strict constraints concerning when players are allowed to leave their hotel rooms.

But Winthrop head basketball coach Pat Kelsey will not be complaining about the inconveniences of not being able to come and go as he pleases.

"We get to play on national television. The salmon that was delivered to my room was pretty dang good," said Kelsey.

"It was pretty good, so I think it's more than anything just having an appreciation for what we have."