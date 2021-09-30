SEC announces game times, broadcast information for men's hoops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Game information for the SEC schedule for the South Carolina men's basketball season has been released with tip-off and broadcast information. Also, it was announced the Georgetown game on Dec. 5 will tip off at 2:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.
The Gamecocks will return to CBS with an appearance on Saturday, Feb. 5 - a 1:00 p.m. game against Tennessee.
Tue., January 4, Auburn, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sat., January 8, at Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 12:00 p.m.
Tue., January 11, at Tennessee, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sat., January 15, Florida, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.
Tue., January 18, at Arkansas, SEC Network, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., January 22, Georgia, SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.
Wed., January 26, Vanderbilt, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., January 29, at Texas A&M, SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Tue., February 1, at Mississippi State, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., February 5, Tennessee, CBS, 1:00 p.m.
Tue., February 8, Kentucky, ESPN/2, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., February 12, at Georgia, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.
Tue., February 15, at Ole Miss, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., February 19, LSU, SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.
Wed., February 23, Mississippi State, SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sat., February 26, at Alabama, SEC Network, 6:00 p.m.
Tue., March 1, Missouri, ESPNU, 7:00 p.m.
Sat., March 5, at Auburn, SEC Network, 1:00 p.m.
All times listed in Eastern
Home games in bold