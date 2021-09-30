SEC announces game times, broadcast information for men's hoops

The Gamecocks will be on CBS and WLTX on February 5 with Tennessee coming to town.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Game information for the SEC schedule for the South Carolina men's basketball season has been released with tip-off and broadcast information. Also, it was announced the Georgetown game on Dec. 5 will tip off at 2:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

