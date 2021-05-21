South Carolina non-conference basketball schedule is taking shape

The Gamecocks will play UAB this season in the first game of a home-and-home series. It will be a matchup of former Bob Huggins assistants.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin and Andy Kennedy are good friends who worked under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati. The two men have locked down a home and home series for their respecitve programs.

According to CBS basketball insider Jon Rothstein, South Carolina and UAB will meet in Columbia this season and then in Birmingham for the 2022-2023 season.

Source: South Carolina and UAB will start a home-and-home series next season in Columbia. Return game in Birmingham in 22-23. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 20, 2021

Martin and Kennedy have squared off before when both were in the SEC. Kennedy was in Oxford from 2006-2018 and left Ole Miss as the program's all-time winningest coach. A two-time SEC Coach of the Year, Kennedy spent the last two years as an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network.

He is a UAB alum and the second-leading scorer in the history of Blazer basketball.

Rothstein has also reported the Gamecocks will host Rider in a game that was scheduled last year but due to COVID, the game was not played. So a year later, that game will be on the schedule.