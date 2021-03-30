South Carolina is in elite company

The Gamecock women's basketball team will face Texas Tuesday in the Elite Eight. The Longhorns are led by former Mississippi State head coach Vic Vic Schaefer.

Dawn Staley and Vic Schaefer have engaged in 15 high-stakes contests between the Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

There will be a 16th.

When Staley and South Carolina meet Texas in the Elite Eight, she will see Schaefer leading the Longhorns.

Staley is 12-3 versus Schaefer including the 2017 national championship game in Dallas. It's safe to say the two head coaches have a good idea what the other one will bring to the game.

"He’s trying to outfox us and we’re trying to outfox him and what he comes up with in the game plan and fortunately for us, we’ve been pretty successful, because we know, Staley said.