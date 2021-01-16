Winthrop runs its record to 13-0

The Eagles defeat Longwood 70-50 Friday night at the Winthrop Coliseum.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Adonis Arms had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Winthrop to a 70-50 win over Longwood, the Eagles’ 13th consecutive victory to open the season.

D.J. Burns Jr. and Micheal Anumba each had 12 points for Winthrop. Chandler Vaudrin had seven assists and six rebounds. Juan Munoz had 15 points and six rebounds for the Lancers. Leslie Nkereuwem added 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Lancers on the season. Winthrop defeated Longwood 72-61 Thursday.