Newberry College defeats Anderson University 69-67

ANDERSON, S.C. — Quandaveon McCollum scored 21 points and Callan Low scored on a layup in the final seconds to lift Newberry College to a 69-67 win on the road against Anderson University.

Former News19 Player of the Week Mason Carver from Lexington registered seven points and seven rebounds for Anderson. Another former News19 Player of the Week, Myles Jenkins from River Bluff, recorded two points, three rebounds and three assists.