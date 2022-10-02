Newberry College defeats Anderson University 69-67

ANDERSON, S.C. — Quandaveon McCollum scored 21 points and Callan Low scored on a layup in the final seconds to lift Newberry College to a 69-67 win on the road against Anderson University.
Newberry College (11-10, 11-8 SAC) received balance scoring with Dreher graduate T.J. Brown contributing 15 points. Marcus Ford and Malakhi Stremlow each scored 10 points. Dreher grad Devario Sheppard added nine points.
Ridge View graduate Crosby James II had 20 points for Anderson.
Former News19 Player of the Week Mason Carver from Lexington registered seven points and seven rebounds for Anderson. Another former News19 Player of the Week, Myles Jenkins from River Bluff, recorded two points, three rebounds and three assists.