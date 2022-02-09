South Carolina State guard earns another MEAC award

TJ Madlock has been named the MEAC Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State basketball has had a resurgence this season under first year head coach Tony Madlock.

The Bulldogs are currently 12-11 overall and 4-3 in the MEAC and a major reason for their success this season is the son of the head coach.

TJ Madlock was a three-star prospect coming out of Houston High School in Memphis and chose to follow his father to Orangeburg and that decision has worked out quite well. Madlock leads the team in scoring with an average of 11.9 points per game and he continues to be recognized by the conference.

Madlock has been selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Rookie of the Week, presented by Cola-Cola. This marks the third time this season Madlock has earned this honor.

The 6-3 guard finished with 20 points and five rebounds in the Bulldogs' win over North Carolina Central on Monday. He was 8-for-12 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the free throw line.