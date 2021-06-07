Shingler officially hired by Maryland

After spending the last five seasons at South Carolina, Bruce Shingler has been named the newest assistant coach at Maryland.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bruce Shingler is officially a Big Ten assistant coach.

After five seasons on Frank Martin's staff at South Carolina, Shingler has been named an assistant coach for the Maryland Terrapins. It's a homecomng for Bruce who grew up just miles from College Park in Bladensburg, Md.



"I am excited to welcome Bruce to our coaching staff as he makes his return to the DMV," Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement.

"Bruce was born and raised in PG County and knows the region extremely well, having also coached at Towson and Morgan State, and on the AAU circuit. He checked all the boxes as a coach and recruiter and shares our program's values. We look forward to Bruce and his family joining us in College Park."

Shingler joined the Gamecocks prior to the 2016-17 campaign and in his first season that would go on to be the best in school history, as the Gamecocks set a school record with 26 wins, advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2004, posted the first program win in the NCAA Tournament since 1973 and advanced to the school's first-ever Final Four.



During that Final Four season, the Gamecocks were ranked as high as No. 16 in the AP Poll and finished the season ranked sixth in the final USA Today Coaches Poll.



Prior to his time at Carolina, Shingler spent four seasons as an assistant at Towson (2012-16) where he helped the Tigers set the NCAA Division I record for largest single-season turnaround, going from one win in 2011-12 to 18 in 2012-13. His second season (2013-14) saw the Tigers record 25 wins, their most at the Division I level. The 2015-16 season once again saw the Tigers advance to the postseason, as the team reached 20 wins.



Before Towson, Shingler spent one season as an assistant coach at Morgan State and one season as an administrative assistant under Martin at Kansas State.

During this past season when Martin battled COVID in January, Shingler served as acting head coach during South Carolina's game at LSU. So for Turgeon, he gets an very seasoned assistant coach who has ties to the area.

"I'm extremely thankful to Mark Turgeon for the opportunity to join the coaching staff and return to Maryland where I was born and raised. It is a dream come true," Shingler said in a statement.

"I've respected Mark Turgeon in this business for a long time for his work ethic, his desire to win, his passion for his players and his ability to lead young men down paths for success. Maryland's basketball tradition and fan base is unmatched and I look forward to the challenge of meeting the standard of Terrapin basketball. On a personal note, Maryland is home. I grew up a Terp attending games at Cole Field House. My mother lived right across the street from campus. My wife, Lauren, went to St. John's College High School. We can't wait to get to campus and hit the ground running."