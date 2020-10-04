South Carolina and Mississippi State have waged some intense battles with high stakes these last few years. One of those battles was for the 2017 national championship which the Gamecocks won.

Now, Mississippi State has hired someone who was on the opposing bench on that Sunday night in Dallas.

Nikki McCray-Penson, who spent 10 years as a Gamecock assistant under Dawn Staley, will be named the new head women's basketball coach at Mississippi State according to multiple reports.

She has spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Old Dominion where she complied a 53-40 record which included 20-win seasons in 2019 and 2020.

McCray-Penson was a standout player under Pat Summitt at Tennessee before an 11-year professional career. She was a three-time WNBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic medalist.

Her first coaching job was at Western Kentucky where she was an assistant from 2006-2008. She joined Dawn Staley's staff and was there from day one as Staley built the Gamecock program into a national powerhouse.

She takes over for Vic Schaeffer who left to become the new head coach at Texas.