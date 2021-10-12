South Carolina State defeats High Point 67-66

The Bulldogs built a 14-point lead in the second hald and held on for their second straight victory.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — ROCK HILL, SC— Rahsaan Edwards and Deaquan Williams each scored 12 points as South Carolina State defeated High Point 67-66 in the inaugural No Room For Racism Classic at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center Friday.

Jemal Davis added 11 and Cameron Jones added 10 for the Bulldogs (3-7) who won their second straight game after the buzzer-beater victory a week ago at South Florida.

The Bulldogs led High Point by as many as 14 in the second half before Tubby Smith's squad mounted a furious comeback which fell just short.