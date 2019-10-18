A second post player from the Midlands has committed to South Carolina.

Ja'Von Benson from Ridge View committed to the Gamecocks Friday morning, choosing them over the College of Charleston. He joins A.C. Flora's Patrick Iriel who committed to USC in early August.

At 6-8 and 240 pounds, Benson will bring plenty of size to the post. He will also bring a winning resume to college. He has been a part of Ridge View's two consecutive 4A state championships. He averaged 10 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.2 block shots this past season. In the state championship game against Wilson, Benson scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.