Staley to lead Team USA in 2021 AmeriCup

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley will head up the 2021 USA AmeriCup Team coaching staff as the USA looks to earn a second-straight gold medal at the FIBA Americas event. As the 2018-21 USA Basketball Women's National Team head coach, Staley will lead the AmeriCup team, which will be comprised of current collegiate athletes who will attend the April 18-21 team trials held at the University of South Carolina.



Ten nations from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean will take part in the 2021 AmeriCup, held June 11-19 in Puerto Rico. The top four finishing teams will advance to compete in one of four 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournaments in the hopes of earning one of the 12 spots in the 2022 FIBA World Cup field. Australia, host of the 2022 World Cup, and the 2020 Olympic champion will earn automatic berths to the World Cup but will be required to participate in the qualifying process.



Staley will be assisted by Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and U.S. Olympic assistant coach Jennifer Rizzotti. The list of invitees to the April 18-21 team trials will be announced at a later date.